Morgan Stanley Boosts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $100.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.87.

Shares of VLO traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,803.73, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $82.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

