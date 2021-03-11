Morgan Stanley Cuts Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $65.50

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $65.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

NYSE APH traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.84. 29,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,566. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 31.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

