Morgan Stanley Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $290.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.15% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.63.
Shares of BURL opened at $293.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $308.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
