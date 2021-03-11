Morgan Stanley Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $290.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.63.

Shares of BURL opened at $293.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $308.88.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

