Morgan Stanley Increases Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $24.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RKT. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

