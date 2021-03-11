Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nippon Telegraph and Telephone in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone stock opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.19.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

