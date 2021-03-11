Morgan Stanley Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $415.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $439.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.86.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $6.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,410. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total transaction of $6,713,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,894,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,905,713 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.