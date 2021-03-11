Morgan Stanley Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $329.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $354.00 to $329.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SEDG. Truist initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.56.

SEDG traded up $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.11. 12,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,085. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.82. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,801. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

