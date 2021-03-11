Morgan Stanley Raises American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $25.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

Shares of AEO opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $30.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,206.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

