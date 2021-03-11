Morgan Stanley Raises Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $126.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NARI. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.24.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 71,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,762,590.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,112,456 shares of company stock valued at $88,116,112.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 643.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

