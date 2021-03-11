Morgan Stanley Raises Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $54.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $18,467,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $7,444,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $2,946,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,807,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.