Morgan Stanley Raises Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target to $24.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s previous close.

OUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NYSE OUT opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -120.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Outfront Media by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,367,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,539,000 after acquiring an additional 126,933 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,162,000 after buying an additional 1,730,641 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 4,566.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,751,000 after buying an additional 2,589,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at $38,583,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

