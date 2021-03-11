Morgan Stanley Raises Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target to $30.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $39.20.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,674,000 after buying an additional 63,507 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth $915,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 46,643 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

