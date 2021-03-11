Morgan Stanley Raises SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target to $35.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s current price.

SIBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.53 million, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $33.45.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $88,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,153,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,921 shares of company stock worth $2,592,536 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 263,523 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163,696 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after buying an additional 362,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 233,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $19,133,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

