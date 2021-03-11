Morgan Stanley Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $37.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.26. 43,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,344. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,053,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,241,000 after acquiring an additional 734,201 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 408,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $7,115,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.