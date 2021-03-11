Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

