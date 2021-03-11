Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,500 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.36. 279,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,246,408. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

