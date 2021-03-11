Morse Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $204,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $276,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,091,225 shares of company stock worth $591,044,931. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

Shares of EL stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $282.10. 27,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,752. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.33. The stock has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 170.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

