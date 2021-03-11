Morse Asset Management Inc Has $1.53 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 139.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after buying an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after buying an additional 243,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock traded up $14.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $435.25. 50,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,807. The company has a market cap of $177.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $468.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,556,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,673 shares of company stock valued at $43,343,061. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.74.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.