Morse Asset Management Inc Has $18.27 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 5.1% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in PayPal by 39.4% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in PayPal by 28.5% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 242,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,682,000 after buying an additional 53,671 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $14.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.20. 238,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,425,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $281.32 billion, a PE ratio of 85.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.61. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

