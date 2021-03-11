Morse Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $721,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 89,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 226,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 683,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,219,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

