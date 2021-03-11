Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases 3,155 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 420.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.48, for a total value of $6,134,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,713 shares of company stock valued at $61,006,819. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $63.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $626.51. 748,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,468,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,243.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $784.14 and its 200 day moving average is $585.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

