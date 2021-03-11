Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases 4,350 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,845 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.0% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $20,705,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 45,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 132,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,081,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 62,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 432,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Argus raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.48. 355,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,704,684. The stock has a market cap of $360.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.37.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

