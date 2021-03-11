Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.69.

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $177.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.93 and a 200 day moving average of $168.14. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $184.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

