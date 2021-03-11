MovieBloc Price Reaches $0.0049 (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $31.34 million and approximately $65.05 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00051888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.98 or 0.00710703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00066212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00027903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,391,639,033 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

