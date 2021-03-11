MP Materials (MP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect MP Materials to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MP opened at $39.30 on Thursday. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

