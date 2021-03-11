MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 13,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $402.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $418.23 and a 200-day moving average of $395.37. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.17.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

