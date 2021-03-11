M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $5.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $156.61 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $164.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.93 and its 200 day moving average is $121.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

