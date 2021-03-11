Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the quarter. Tenneco accounts for 2.5% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned about 0.94% of Tenneco worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 273.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.06. 29,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $419,028.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Metcalf purchased 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,764,500 shares of company stock worth $76,113,469. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

