Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Buys 124,388 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,388 shares during the period. Rush Enterprises comprises 5.3% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned 0.58% of Rush Enterprises worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUSHA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after buying an additional 1,206,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,788,000 after purchasing an additional 461,751 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 744,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 416,555 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,195,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,526,000 after purchasing an additional 415,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $16,364,000. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $576,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.18. 5,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,770. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

