Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,408 shares during the period. Kirby makes up about 3.4% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned 0.27% of Kirby worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kirby by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Kirby by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Kirby by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE:KEX traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $67.58. 2,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $67.35.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $128,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,855.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,663 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

