Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Takes $2.12 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 27.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.09.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

