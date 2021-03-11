Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Takes $3.92 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 179,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000. Schlumberger comprises approximately 1.6% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Discerene Group LP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,111,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,175,736. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.04. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.02.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.