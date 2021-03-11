Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Takes $5.85 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,000. Baidu accounts for approximately 2.4% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Baidu by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Baidu by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $11.06 on Thursday, reaching $266.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,290,746. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.71. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.56.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.