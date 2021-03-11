Multiplier (MXX) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar. One Multiplier token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000659 BTC on exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $69.50 million and $499,519.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.46 or 0.00544755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00065907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00055793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00071895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.48 or 0.00528939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00074522 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 410,728,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,614,291 tokens. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

