MVL (MVL) Price Reaches $0.0094

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One MVL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $110.09 million and approximately $16.48 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MVL Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,681,126,857 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

