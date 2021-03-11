Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of mid to high 20% range, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.36 million.Myers Industries also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.90-1.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $859.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MYE. TheStreet raised Myers Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

