Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Shares Gap Down to $23.98

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.98, but opened at $21.00. Myers Industries shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 6,994 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MYE. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The firm has a market cap of $727.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

