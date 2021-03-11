Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the period. Myriad Genetics makes up about 2.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Myriad Genetics worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after buying an additional 242,931 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $907,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

In related news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,615. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

