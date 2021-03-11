MyWish (WISH) Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. One MyWish token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $5,460.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00052057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.02 or 0.00701899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00066170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00027254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00036143 BTC.

MyWish Profile

WISH is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

