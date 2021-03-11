Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, a growth of 282.9% from the February 11th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NCTKF remained flat at $$46.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. Nabtesco has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. Nabtesco had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $761.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Research analysts expect that Nabtesco will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

