Name Changing Token Achieves Market Cap of $4.91 Million (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 63.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded up 73.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $4.91 million and $604,453.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00051877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.15 or 0.00704241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00066347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00027405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00036886 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 37,822,647 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers.”

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

