Nano (NANO) Market Cap Reaches $742.58 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.57 or 0.00010061 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $742.58 million and $38.99 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,388.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,780.77 or 0.03215034 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.52 or 0.00356600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $543.33 or 0.00980938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.07 or 0.00393700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.08 or 0.00339557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.42 or 0.00257124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021922 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

