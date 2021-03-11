Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) rose 12.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $44.40. Approximately 2,938,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,001,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

NNOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter valued at $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter valued at $492,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter valued at $2,352,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter valued at $2,481,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter valued at $1,017,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

