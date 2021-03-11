NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the February 11th total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NanoXplore to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS NNXPF traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $2.87. 33,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,401. NanoXplore has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

