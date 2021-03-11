NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Shares Gap Up to $3.66

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $4.09. NantHealth shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 4,888 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.83.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NantHealth by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in NantHealth by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

