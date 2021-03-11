National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS: NTIOF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/5/2021 – National Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.

2/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $76.00 to $83.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Cormark to a “buy” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $89.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – National Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

2/25/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $79.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $88.00 to $89.00.

2/16/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NTIOF stock opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $68.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

