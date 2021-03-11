National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Position Reduced by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157,934 shares during the quarter. National CineMedia makes up 1.5% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kalos Management Inc. owned 1.12% of National CineMedia worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,523,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 81,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCMI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.29. 10,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,816. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $420.98 million, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

In other National CineMedia news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

