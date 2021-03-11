National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

NCMI stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $415.41 million, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.