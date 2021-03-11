National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGG. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 756.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

