National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.43

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.43 and last traded at $73.97, with a volume of 269506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NHI. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in National Health Investors by 93.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 1.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 18.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,879,000 after buying an additional 36,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile (NYSE:NHI)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.